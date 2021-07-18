Advertisement

Procession Saturday for Wichita police captain who died of COVID-19 complications

The Wichita Police Department said Capt. Clay Germany died July 9, 2021, due to complications...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department released funeral procession details for Captain Clay Germany.

Germany died July 9, 2021, due to medical complications associated with COVID-19.

The police department said Germany’s procession will take place Saturday and start around 1:30 p.m. The route is from 6100 W. Maple, Central Community Church. West to Ridge Road, South to Kellogg. East on Kellogg to K96. North on K96 to 13th Street. East to Lakeview Cemetery.

Citizens are invited to show their support along the route. The public should expect delays and traffic on Kellogg will be diverted for the procession.

Funeral procession for WPD Capt. Clay Germany
The police department said, “Before joining WPD, he served as a police officer in Midwest City, OK and in the United States Navy. Captain Germany joined WPD in 1994, and served in the ranks of Police Officer, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain. He currently served as the Captain over Property Crime Investigations.”

