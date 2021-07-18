A Mild Night and One More Mild Day Before We Heat Up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was another mild day with highs sitting comfortably in the mid 80s with moments of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon. Tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s with light to calm winds.

There is a chance for patchy fog to develop overnight tonight and that could impact your morning commute. Plan accordingly and take it a bit slower on the roadways when driving through dense fog.

Tomorrow will be similar to today although there should be more sun and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be light but refreshing coming in from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Fog develops with mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds calm and variable form the east

Tomorrow: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Take time to enjoy tomorrow and Tuesday because these will be our last days with highs in the 80s for awhile.

Skies are sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 90 on Tuesday and at 90 on Wednesday. Winds return to the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Highs pressure over Colorado moves towards Western Kansas on Thursday. We will likely reach the mid 90s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and southerly winds at 10 to 15 mph ushering in hot and humid air for the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 90s with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph and mostly sunny to sunny conditions. Lows also begin to creep up into the low to mid 70s by then too.

I expect to see several 100 degree readings in central Kansas on Saturday with Northeast Kansas seeing highs in the upper 90s near 100 under sunny conditions.

Looking ahead into the last week of July and the first week of August the heat appears to stick around for awhile. This is usually our hottest stretch of the year and this year is no exception.

Please be prepared for the extreme heat and plan accordingly.

Be Prepared for This Weeks Heat Wave

Taking Action:

Enjoy the cooler temps while they last because a major warm up is forecast towards the end of next week. When the hot weather arrives later this week be sure to practice heat safety by staying hydrated, taking breaks when working outdoors, wearing sunscreen/sunglasses to protect your body from the sun and know the signs of heat related illness.

