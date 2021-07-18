Advertisement

Butler County warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at county fair

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Health officials in Butler County are warning people about a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Bulter County Fair.

Health officials said an individual attended the Butler County Fair on Friday, July 16, 2021, and testing positive for COVID on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The individual was a spectator, attending the lamb and goat show, to watch a family member.

“Since the event was an open-air event and the individual had limited contact with anyone outside of their immediate family the risk of other exposures or spread is limited. However, since there is always a risk, anyone experiencing symptoms who attended the Butler County fair Friday, July 16, 2021 in the afternoon and evening should get tested,” said Butler County.

Testing sites can be found at KnowbeforeyougoKS.com and you do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kora Liles (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Conviction affirmed for woman involved in 2017 triple murder
City disappointed in divisive FOP comments
A 59-year-old Dighton man was seriously injured after he was thrown off a tractor Thursday...
Man seriously injured after being thrown off tractor in western Kansas
Shirley Warren Urn
Topeka woman finds urn containing ashes in backyard
FILE - Union members from the BCTGM Local #218 took to SW Topeka Blvd. on Monday for day one of...
Frito-Lay says strike unnecessarily puts employees at risk of hardships

Latest News

The Wichita Police Department said Capt. Clay Germany died July 9, 2021, due to complications...
Procession Saturday for Wichita police captain who died of COVID-19 complications
NOTO introduces a new addition to the North Topeka area
NOTO has now introduced a transformed Breezeway Park
NOTO introduces a new addition to the North Topeka area
NOTO introduces a new addition to the North Topeka area
2021 Fort Riley 10-5-2 Prairie Run
2021 Fort Riley 10-5-2 Prairie Run