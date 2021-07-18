Afternoon Highs in the 80s with Very Isolated Storms Later

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Storm chances this afternoon are isolated at best for areas mainly west of Highway 75 throughout the day. After reviewing the latest, it looks like the storm system previously forecast to impact Central Kansas will be farther to the west. Any storms that do pop up this afternoon will be isolated in nature and could produce some lightning and brief heavy downpours.

Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal with highs expected to be in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy sky conditions. Winds throughout the day are forecast to be fairly light from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Overnight tonight there is a chance for patchy fog to develop across the region that could impact your Monday morning commute with lows tonight expected to be in the mid to upper 60s.

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Fog develops with mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Fog Monday morning should dissipate by 8-9am making way for mostly sunny conditions during the day and highs still in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday could produce a few 90 degree marks in Central Kansas with areas east being in the upper 80s with sunny conditions and light southerly winds at 5 to 10 mph. Lows through Tuesday night will be cooler in the middle 60s.

Most places should reach at least 90 degrees on Wednesday and lower to mid 90s are forecast on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Winds are also forecast to be between 10 to 15 mph from the south by Thursday lasting through Saturday. The stronger southerly winds will usher in much warmer air and many areas will likely be in the mid to upper 90s on Thursday through at least Sunday of next weekend. Heat index values will likely be upwards of 100 degrees if not a degree or two higher at this point.

Taking Action:

Highest rain chances this afternoon are in Central Kansas and those chances are looking isolated at best. Any outdoor plans you have scheduled for today should not be interrupted by rainy weather. Storms that do develop later today would be brief and produce some lightning as well as some heavy rainfall. Enjoy the cooler temps while they last because a major warm up is forecast towards the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.