Advertisement

4 youths among 6 shot in Chicago neighborhood

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.
Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say three teens and a 12-year-old were among six people shot outside a party.

News outlets report someone opened fire from an SUV late Saturday.

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the hand. Two girls aged 13 and 14 were shot in the lower back. A 15-year-old girl was struck in the lower back and grazed on her head.

A 19-year-old woman was wounded in the lower back.

A 25-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was treated and released.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirley Warren Urn
Topeka woman finds urn containing ashes in backyard
FILE - Union members from the BCTGM Local #218 took to SW Topeka Blvd. on Monday for day one of...
Frito-Lay says strike unnecessarily puts employees at risk of hardships
Beverly Thompson was among the first diners Wednesday as the Fiesta Food Sale began at Our Lady...
Love of Fiesta Mexicana food forces sell-out; Saturday sales canceled
FILE
Two arrested after narcotics search warrant served in central Topeka
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC, allies raise limits for 5 countries to end oil dispute
Sunday AM
Sunday AM
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer from the...
2 weeks post-surgery, Pope Francis appears at Vatican window
“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide