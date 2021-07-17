Westlake Ace Hardware delivers over 250 fans to Salvation Army

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s three Westlake Ace Hardware stores “blew into” the Salvation Army Friday with a big donation.

By asking customers to round up their purchases, Westlake Ace Hardware raised enough money to deliver more than 250 box fans to the organization to help buy the fans. Nationwide, the stores provided 8,000 fans.

Westlake Topeka manager Wendy Webber says fans are a necessity for people without air conditioning.

“We’re a family store, we’re a community store,” Webber said. “We want to reach out to the community... they help us, we help them, so it’s a two-way street. We’re all about helping our community, reaching out to our local people here.”

Westlake Ace has been donating fans to the Topeka Salvation Army for more than a dozen years.

