Topeka woman finds urn containing ashes in backyard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is searching for the family of Shirley Warren after she found an urn containing the woman’s ashes on her property.

Sandra Loyd found an unusual artifact on her property, she’s not sure how it got there but she’s determined to return it to the rightful family.

“I was walking outside and I was just kind of just looking around getting some trash out of my yard and things and I saw this laying down in the grass,” said Loyd.

Loyd saw what she thought was a fuse box laying in the grass near her yard off of NW MacVicar.

“When it came trash day I thought I’m going to go ahead and pick that up because nobody is using it and I’ll put it in my trash, well I picked it up and it was somebody’s urn with their ashes and she’s not even from here.”

Loyd found an urn containing the ashes of Shirley Warren, a woman from Liberal, Kansas who died back in 2004.

“She has family here but I haven’t been able to contact anybody. I found somebody on Facebook, her sister, but she hasn’t been on there for like five or six years, I’ve tried to get a hold of her son.” Almost two weeks of research and phone calls has gone by and Loyd has yet to make a connection.

“I have called the mortuary, I have sent her husband a letter, I haven’t heard anything back and I have tried to get hold of everybody.”

Loyd says she is determined to help Warren finds her way home.

Sandra Loyd says that if no one claims the urn within the next couple of months she plans to spread Warren’s ashes at Lake Perry.

She asks anyone with more information about Shirley Warren to call her at 785-409-9816

