Scattered Thunderstorms End by Sunset This Evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thunderstorms became scattered across portions of Northern Kansas this afternoon with some areas reporting more than 3″ of rainfall. Not everybody saw rain, but those that did watched it rain heavily! The thunderstorms should dissipate this evening around sunset once they loose the daytime heating form the sun. Overnight tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with light winds in place.

Tomorrow’s storm chances are a bit less than today with highest chances for scattered thunderstorms being in Central Kansas. Areas along and west of I-135/HWY 81 can expect scattered thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. This includes places like Bellville, Concordia, Clyde, Glasco and on down towards Salina. Places like Clay Center, Marysville and Abilene have a low chance of seeing storms tomorrow. These storms are not expected to be severe and should be similar to today’s storms if not slightly weaker.

Outside of the storms, tomorrow’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with light easterly winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures on Monday will still be below normal for mid-late July in the mid to upper 80s with winds now being from the ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Skies Monday should be mostly sunny with only a slight chance for an isolated shower or two. Monday night lows are forecast to drop into the mid 60s.

Tuesday looks very similar to Monday if not a degree or two warmer before we near 90 degrees on Wednesday with south winds returning at 5 to 10 mph. Skies are looking to remain mostly sunny next week with no rain chances expected. We get back into summer temperatures on Thursday when highs will break 90 and enter the lower to mid 90s and Friday will be the hottest day coming our way with highs in the mid to upper 90s expected with heat index values possibly reaching 100 degrees.

Isolated Rain Before a Big Warm Up (WIBW)

Taking Action:

While there is a chance for showers/storms this weekend, the higher chance will be on the western and southern fringes of the WIBW viewing area but with that said stay updated and check the forecast daily for specific details on how any rain might affect your outdoor plans. Enjoy the cooler temps while they last because a major warm up is forecast towards the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.