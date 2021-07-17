Advertisement

Purple & Black falls in heartbreaker

K-State alumni squad eliminated from TBT
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Deverell Biggs stunned the Purple & Black squad Friday afternoon, hitting a three while falling backward to seal the 60-59 win for the Omaha Blue Crew, a Creighton based alumni team. The K-State alumni squad needed just one more point to take the Elam ending and the win.

Thomas Gipson led the way for Purple & Black with 19 points. Kamau Stokes added 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in the loss.

“It all came together so fast, none of us really knew each other like that,” Stokes said after the game. “We only had three days to practice, so coming out like that, it is what it is. You just have to go out and play, there’s going to be some mistakes. But we’re pros, we still shouldn’t be turning the ball over like that. But credit to them, they made a good shot.”

The loss eliminates Purple & Black from TBT play.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No serious injuries were reported in a one-car crash Thursday morning on northbound US-75...
Car crashes off rain-slickened US-75 highway south of Topeka
Kora Liles (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Conviction affirmed for woman involved in 2017 triple murder
USD 501 delays decisions on COVID classroom precautions for fall
A 59-year-old Dighton man was seriously injured after he was thrown off a tractor Thursday...
Man seriously injured after being thrown off tractor in western Kansas

Latest News

Washburn Athletics releases new name, image and likeness policy
FILE
Scholar Athlete of the Year awarded $1,000 scholarship
T-West’s Bloomquist, now cancer-free: “I’m gonna come back stronger”
Ahead of their state tournament run, Topeka West boys basketball coach Rick Bloomquist heard...
T-West’s Bloomquist, now cancer-free: “I’m gonna come back stronger”