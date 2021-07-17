Love of Fiesta Mexicana food forces sell-out; Saturday sales canceled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Love for Fiesta Mexicana food was so strong this week, Our Lady of Guadalupe sold out.

With no food, organizers say they had to cancel Saturday’s scheduled sale. The parish also decided to call off the COVID-19 vaccination clinic set to coincide with the event at the Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Center, since the goal was to target the crowd that came out for the food sale.

“We cannot say thank you enough for your overwhelming and immense support the past three days of food sales,” the organizers wrote Friday afternoon on the Fiesta Mexicana of Topeka Facebook page. “We all miss Fiesta as much as you do. It’s incredible to see people pour in through the Activity Center doors this Fiesta week.”

Organizers welcome everyone to join them from 6 to 11 p.m. July 30th and 31st at the Brass Rail for food sales and live entertainment. Their final food sale of the summer will be August 28th back at the activity center. They say they may try to reschedule the vaccination clinic for that time as well, depending on the need.

The full Fiesta Mexicana festival was canceled for a second year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers scheduled the food sales to replace the large-scale event.

Fiesta Mexicana raises money to support Holy Family School, which serves the parishes of Sacred Heart-St. Joseph and Our Lady of Guadalupe.

