Isolated Rain Showers Today Highs Still Below Normal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Showers and thunderstorms this morning in central Kansas should begin to dissipate after sunrise. There is just a slight chance though that those showers will reach portions of Northeast Kansas. Afterwards, today will be mostly to partly cloudy with light southeast winds and highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a chance for seeing isolated showers later in the afternoon. No need to cancel outdoor plans though as these showers will be brief although they may produce a heavy downpour for a few minutes.

Overnight tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with light winds still in place.

There is a decent chance for rain showers and thunderstorms tomorrow for some area across Northeast Kansas. The areas most likely to see rain tomorrow would be communities west of highway 75 such as Marysville, Manhattan and Council Grove and places farther west into Central Kansas as well as communities along and south of I-35 including Emporia, Melvern and Burlington. The best timing tomorrow is looking to be between about mid morning through the afternoon. Otherwise, Partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s once again.

Today: Partly cloudy later in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures on Monday will still be below normal for mid-late July in the mid to upper 80s with winds now being from the ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Skies Monday should be mostly sunny with only a slight chance for an isolated shower or two. Monday night lows are forecast to drop into the mid 60s.

Tuesday looks very similar to Monday if not a degree or two warmer before we get close to 90 degrees on Wednesday with south winds returning at 5 to 10 mph. Skies are looking to remain mostly sunny next week with no rain chances expected. We get back into summer temperatures on Thursday when highs will break 90 and enter the lower to mid 90s and Friday will be the hottest day coming our way with highs in the mid to upper 90s expected with heat index values possibly reaching 100 degrees.

Before then though, this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s and low rain chances Saturday with moderate rain chances for some areas on Sunday. Any outdoor plans today can go on as planned. Any rain showers should be brief, but could also produce a heavy downpour for a few minutes before clearing.

Taking Action:

There is a low chance for an isolated rain shower later in the afternoon today. These will be brief and should not interrupt your outdoor plans. While there is a chance for showers/storms this weekend, the higher chance will be on the western and southern fringes of the WIBW viewing area but with that said stay updated and check the forecast daily for specific details on how any rain might affect your outdoor plans.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.