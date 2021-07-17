Early morning runners complete 10-5-2 Prairie Run

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 36th year in a row Fort Riley’s M-W-R hosted the 10–5–2 Prairie Run event on post.

Runners of all ages were up early for the Prairie Run, which offered 3 race distances, including 10-, 5-, and 2-mile options.

“It’s competitive if you want it to be like a five or 10 mile. You’re competing against yourself you’re competing against, for instance, your soldier or another, active-duty soldiers, and then we also have civilians are allowed to enter and then you can also get out with, with a two mile.” 10-5-2 Prairie Run Race Director, Reed Scott says.

The 5 and 10-mile courses took runners along the southeast edge of Fort Riley, with the 10-mile competitors running to the Ogden gate before heading back to the start-finish line at King Field House.

“It’s nice to be able to run on post. It’s just nice to have an opportunity, and I’m really glad that it’s not 90 degrees right now.” 10-mile first place finisher, Jordan Talbot says.

With more than 50 competitors running in Saturday’s races, organizers are excited to continue providing the community with another race option.

“We’re looking forward to it and we’ll do it again next year.” Scott says.

Results from the 5- and 10-mile races provided by Manhattan Running Company can be found here.

