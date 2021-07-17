Advertisement

‘Check out our new Infiniti pool’: Teen drives directly into a Colo. swimming pool

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Firefighters in Colorado appear to be trained for everything after a group was tasked with removing a car from a swimming pool this week.

KKTV reports that according to Lakewood Police, a teenager was issued a citation after driving a vehicle straight into a pool on Thursday. The inexperienced driver was able to walk away without a scratch, but the car was stuck at the bottom of a 4-foot pool.

The make of the car was an Infiniti and the Lakewood Police Department couldn’t help themselves. “Check out our new Infiniti Pool,” a representative with Lakewood Police wrote on Twitter.

Video provided by West Metro Fire shows a diver helping to remove the car from the pool.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No serious injuries were reported in a one-car crash Thursday morning on northbound US-75...
Car crashes off rain-slickened US-75 highway south of Topeka
Kora Liles (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Conviction affirmed for woman involved in 2017 triple murder
USD 501 delays decisions on COVID classroom precautions for fall
A 59-year-old Dighton man was seriously injured after he was thrown off a tractor Thursday...
Man seriously injured after being thrown off tractor in western Kansas

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation flames from the Jack Fire...
Erratic Oregon wildfire destroys dozens of homes, expands
Shirley Warren Urn
Topeka woman finds urn containing ashes in backyard
By asking customers to round up their purchases, Westlake Ace Hardware raised enough money to...
Westlake Ace Hardware delivers over 250 fans to Salvation Army
Deverell Biggs stunned the Purple & Black squad Friday afternoon, hitting a three while falling...
Purple & Black falls in heartbreaker