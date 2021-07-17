Butler County warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at county fair

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Health officials in Butler County are warning people about a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Bulter County Fair.

Health officials said an individual attended the Butler County Fair on Friday, July 16, 2021, and testing positive for COVID on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The individual was a spectator, attending the lamb and goat show, to watch a family member.

“Since the event was an open-air event and the individual had limited contact with anyone outside of their immediate family the risk of other exposures or spread is limited. However, since there is always a risk, anyone experiencing symptoms who attended the Butler County fair Friday, July 16, 2021 in the afternoon and evening should get tested,” said Butler County.

Testing sites can be found at KnowbeforeyougoKS.com and you do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

