Washburn Athletics releases new name, image and likeness policy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn has approved guidance for student-athletes aiming to earn compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness.

The NCAA adopted a new name, image and likeness policy earlier this month. Prior to the rule change, players forfeited their rights to earn compensation based on their NIL as part of their scholarship agreements.

“We are excited to enter into the NIL era, and know that this is just the first step in what will be an ever-changing landscape,” Brittany Lauritsen, Washburn’s assistant athletic director for compliance/SWA, said. “We have constructed a policy that we believe provides the most opportunities to our student-athletes to capitalize on their NIL, while also allowing room to evolve and adapt as potential state and federal legislation continue to progress.”

Washburn provides a form, available here, due five days before a current student-athlete signs a contract. Incoming and transfer student-athletes are given 30 days for agreements entered prior to coming to Washburn.

“This is a good thing for our student-athletes and provides opportunities for them to use their name, image and likeness to capitalize on their brand,” Loren Ferré, Washburn Athletic Director, said. “As a department, we will do everything we can to help our student athletes with any questions they might have and be there to guide them through this process.”

