Two arrested after narcotics search warrant served in central Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested on Friday after a narcotics search warrant was served in central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says on July 16, its Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in an area of SW Central Park Ave. related to an ongoing investigation. It said, as a result, Shannon Hardesty, 45, and Kelcey Lowry, 28, both of Topeka, were arrested.

According to TPD, while conducting the warrant, officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home. It said Hardesty was taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and aggravated endangering a child. It said Lowry was taken to the Dept. of Corrections for aggravated endangering a child.

Anyone with information related to the crimes should contact the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400.

