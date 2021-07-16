Advertisement

Topeka’s Police Union says city was “unprepared” for Wednesday’s mediation

(Phil Anderson)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Police Union said it was embarrassing to see the city’s lack of preparation, organization, and willingness to work with the Union during Wednesday’s contract mediation.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 remains at an impasse with the City of Topeka.

“The City showed no urgency to resolve the contract dispute,” said FOP President, Charles Wilson. “This gives a strong signal that the City does not care about the recruitment, retention, and staffing levels of officers, which in turn directly affects the safety of Topeka’s citizens.”

He said the Union presented different options to the city that offered flexibility on compensation and wages.

“In response city officials actually submitted options that went backward from their previous offers and would give less compensation to police officers,” Wilson added, “That is a completely unacceptable approach by the city to getting this impasse resolved.”

City manager Brent Trout previously told 13 NEWS the city was trying to balance a fair rate for officers with what the city could afford.

Chief Union Steward for the FOP, Matt Blassingame, said projections show the Topeka Police Department could be short 50 or more officers by 2022. He said currently, the department is running 28 officers short and continues to lose officers through attrition.

Blassingame said, “This is a big concern for the FOP and we believe a fair contract can help resolve that concern.”

FOP leaders encourage residents to reach out to the Topeka Mayor and Topeka City Council in support of the police and with the wish to see the contract dispute resolved.

