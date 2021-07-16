Topeka ER & Hospital celebrates first anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka ER & Hospital will celebrate its first year of service to the Topeka community on Wednesday.

The Topeka ER & Hospital says it opened in July 2020 and is proud to celebrate its first anniversary of providing prompt, compassionate emergency treatment to the Topeka community.

“We love seeing how positively Topekans have responded to our model of concierge-level care,” says Dr. Jared Schreiner, chief medical officer and emergency medicine physician at Topeka ER & Hospital.

Schreiner said this kind of care is what sets Topeka ER & Hospital apart.

“Every patient deserves to receive compassionate care and to not feel like they are just a number,” said Schreiner. “We want to provide them a friendly, comfortable experience during a stressful time in their lives.”

Chief Nursing Officer Dianna Cox, BSN, RN, said she agrees and that it is vital to recognize that every patient brings a unique experience and feeling to the department.

“We strive to give each patient and their families the attention and respect they deserve as individuals,” said Cox.

Topeka ER & Hospital said it will mark its first anniversary with a celebration on Wednesday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It said the event will feature a live, on-site radio broadcast by 94.5 Country, food trucks, visits from the Topeka Fire Department, Topeka Police Department and Life Star of Kansas Air Medical Services. It said attendees will be invited to take guided tours of the facility.

“We want everyone to come discover the wonderful ‘difference’ that is Topeka ER & Hospital,” said Karly Rogers, Director of Operations for Topeka ER & Hospital.

