T-West’s Bloomquist, now cancer-free: “I’m gonna come back stronger”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of their state tournament run, Topeka West boys basketball coach Rick Bloomquist heard three words no one wants to hear.

“You have cancer.”

“I started thinking at the time, ‘Am I going to coach anymore? Was this the last year?’” Bloomquist said. “I didn’t want it to be the last year.”

Doctors diagnosed him with stage three squamous cell carcinoma in January.

“I’m lucky. I’m very fortunate that my cancer isn’t as fatal as some others, but that’s what you think about,” he said. “If you don’t take care of it, you’re gonna die.”

The 66-year-old coach waited to tell his team. But as he faced missing practices for treatment, he knew it was time.

“After we won the league outright, then I told them,” Bloomquist said. “And I told them things aren’t changing: we’re gonna stay on task, stay focused, and we’re gonna get to the state tournament.”

Bloomquist has never missed a game in 44 years — and he intended to keep it that way.

He stayed on the Chargers’ sideline all the way through their 5A runner-up finish.

“It was very gratifying to see them get there,” he said. “It’s more gratifying to talk to them now, because they do have joy. They have a sense of accomplishment and self-esteem. It’s just cool. I mean, it’s why you coach.”

Bloomquist underwent eight weeks of radiation and chemo. He had six teeth pulled at lost 50 pounds.

At his lowest, he reminded himself of the lessons he teaches his players.

“You find yourself doing the things you tell your kids to do with adversity,” he said. “Coaching is not just Xs and Os. Coaching is developing kids. We do a lot of mental stuff, and I found myself talking to myself like, ‘Remember what you said.’”

And, just like he demands of his players, Bloomquist knew he needed to be coachable with his medical team.

“I had to have eye contact, and I had to listen to them step, by step, by step,” he said. “Because if I didn’t, it wasn’t like I was going to be benched for a game or a quarter. I’m going to die.”

Last month, he heard the words he was waiting for:

Coach Bloomquist is cancer-free.

“When I was going through the treatment, you know, you think, ‘Is this my time? Is this my sign?’” he said. “It always came back the next day, I’m going to be better this year. I’m gonna come back stronger.”

Bloomquist will return to the sidelines this season, and said he wants to continue doing so until he’s 72 or 73.

