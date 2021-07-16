SW 9th St. closes following water main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City has closed a portion of SW. 9th St. following a water main break.

The City of Topeka says SW 9th St. has closed between SW Wayne Ave. and SW High Ave. due to a water main break.

According to the City, Wayne and High Ave. are both open, but 9th St. is completely closed in this area.

The City said the closure is expected to last about three weeks while repairs are made.

