Suspect involved in SWAT situation in East Wichita shoots self, transported to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 9 a.m. - The suspect involved in a SWAT situation at a hotel near Kellogg and Rock has shot himself, according to Wichita Police.

The suspect has been transported to an area hospital.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will continue the investigation.

8:45 a.m. : Roads are now open in the area and our crew on scene saw an ambulance drive away with its lights and sirens on.

Update, July 16, 2021 8 a.m. - Wichita Police are continuing to negotiate with a suspect at a hotel near Kellogg and Rock.

Police initially tried to make a traffic stop around midnight with the suspect, but lost him and later found out through an investigation that they were staying at a hotel near Kellogg and Rock. When police made contact with the suspect, he began making threats and SWAT was activated.

“The goal is to use time and distance,” Officer Paul Cruz said.

The suspect has a warrant for aggravated indecent liberties – a felony.

Police said around midnight, police tried to initiate a traffic stop near Central and I-235, but lost the vehicle at Lincoln and Emporia. They later located the vehicle, but not the suspect. They were then found at the hotel near Kellogg and Rock.

Some rooms have been evacuated.

Officer Cruz said the area will be closed for a while and that there is no threat to the public.

Police and SWAT teams are responding to a situation near Armour and Calhoun off of Kellogg frontage roads, according to emergency dispatch.

Roads in the area are shut down. Avoid the area.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.