Supreme Court finds Gas Company overcharged customers, orders KCC to remedy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has found that TKO, a gas company covering Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma, overcharged customers unfairly and has ordered the Kansas Corporation Commission to remedy the situation.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 119,834: Richard L. Hanson, Circle H Farms LLC, Rome Farms LLC, Stegman Farms Partnership v. Kansas Corporation Commission and Texas-Kansas-Oklahoma Gas LLC, it upheld lower court decisions that Texas-Kansas-Oklahoma Gas, LLC, a natural gas utility company, unlawfully billed customers and remanded the case to the Kansas Corporation Commission for an appropriate remedy.

According to the Supreme Court, the case was brought by TKO’s customers who claimed the utility overcharged them by distorting the energy content of gas sold and that it overpriced them by about 9.5%

However, the Commission found TKO did not violate state law even though it acknowledged that TKO manipulated the energy content of the gas.

In a decision written by Justice Dan Biles, the Court said it agreed with lower courts that the Commission mistakenly interpreted and applied the relevant state law and that its factual findings were not supported by substantial evidence.

The Court said it concluded that TKO’s invoicing practice was unfair, unreasonable and unjust.

