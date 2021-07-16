Advertisement

Supreme Court finds Gas Company overcharged customers, orders KCC to remedy

FILE
FILE(Source: Gray DC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has found that TKO, a gas company covering Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma, overcharged customers unfairly and has ordered the Kansas Corporation Commission to remedy the situation.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 119,834: Richard L. Hanson, Circle H Farms LLC, Rome Farms LLC, Stegman Farms Partnership v. Kansas Corporation Commission and Texas-Kansas-Oklahoma Gas LLC, it upheld lower court decisions that Texas-Kansas-Oklahoma Gas, LLC, a natural gas utility company, unlawfully billed customers and remanded the case to the Kansas Corporation Commission for an appropriate remedy.

According to the Supreme Court, the case was brought by TKO’s customers who claimed the utility overcharged them by distorting the energy content of gas sold and that it overpriced them by about 9.5%

However, the Commission found TKO did not violate state law even though it acknowledged that TKO manipulated the energy content of the gas.

In a decision written by Justice Dan Biles, the Court said it agreed with lower courts that the Commission mistakenly interpreted and applied the relevant state law and that its factual findings were not supported by substantial evidence.

The Court said it concluded that TKO’s invoicing practice was unfair, unreasonable and unjust.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No serious injuries were reported in a one-car crash Thursday morning on northbound US-75...
Car crashes off rain-slickened US-75 highway south of Topeka
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Former Deerfield Superintendent, wife dies in Iowa plane crash
FILE
Shawnee Co. sees 112 new COVID-19 infections in 4 days
USD 501 delays decisions on COVID classroom precautions for fall

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
FILE
Lane of SW 21st to close for final portion of 5G installation project
FILE
Scholar Athlete of the Year awarded $1,000 scholarship
Pleasant Lea Middle School
Lee’s Summit teacher accused of using ‘N’ Word will keep job