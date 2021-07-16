Shawnee Co. health officials keeping watch on COVID-19 case spike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A spike in COVID-19 cases over the past week prompted an alert from Shawnee Co. Health officials.

Derik Flerlage, infectious disease program manager for the Shawnee Co. Health Dept., visited Friday’s Eye on Northeast Kansas to offer perspective on the numbers.

He acknowledged an increase in the percent of tests coming back positive could be due, in part, to fewer people getting tested - and those who are doing so because they have symptoms. However, he said, by the mid-way point of July, the county has logged nearly the same number of cases for the month that it had for all of June. In addition, hospitals are seeing COVID-positive patient numbers trending up.

Flerlage said the majority of the cases are in people who have not been vaccinated. To that end, the health department continues its outreach efforts, bringing vaccine to places people may already be. Two of those clinics are Saturday, July 17: 11 am to 1 pm, Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th Ave.; and 11 am to 6 pm, at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Fiesta Mexicana food sales, 201 NE Chandler.

