Advertisement

Shawnee Co. health officials keeping watch on COVID-19 case spike

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A spike in COVID-19 cases over the past week prompted an alert from Shawnee Co. Health officials.

Derik Flerlage, infectious disease program manager for the Shawnee Co. Health Dept., visited Friday’s Eye on Northeast Kansas to offer perspective on the numbers.

He acknowledged an increase in the percent of tests coming back positive could be due, in part, to fewer people getting tested - and those who are doing so because they have symptoms. However, he said, by the mid-way point of July, the county has logged nearly the same number of cases for the month that it had for all of June. In addition, hospitals are seeing COVID-positive patient numbers trending up.

Flerlage said the majority of the cases are in people who have not been vaccinated. To that end, the health department continues its outreach efforts, bringing vaccine to places people may already be. Two of those clinics are Saturday, July 17: 11 am to 1 pm, Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th Ave.; and 11 am to 6 pm, at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Fiesta Mexicana food sales, 201 NE Chandler.

To find vaccine near you, visit our COVID-19 resources page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No serious injuries were reported in a one-car crash Thursday morning on northbound US-75...
Car crashes off rain-slickened US-75 highway south of Topeka
USD 501 delays decisions on COVID classroom precautions for fall
FILE
Shawnee Co. sees 112 new COVID-19 infections in 4 days
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Former Deerfield Superintendent, wife dies in Iowa plane crash

Latest News

13 News at Six
FILE
Shawnee Co. 4-H pancake feed to grace Stormont Vail Events Center
Helping Hands continues offering half-off most adoption fees
Quidditch the dog hopes to find a fur-ever home through Helping Hands adoption special
Helping Hands continues offering half-off most adoption fees
Quidditch the dog is looking for a fur-ever home