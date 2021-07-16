Shawnee Co. 4-H pancake feed to grace Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. 4-H will host a pancake feed at Stormont Vail Events Center on Saturday, July 24.

The Shawnee County 4-H says it needs community support to make the 2021 Pancake Feed Fundraiser at the Shawnee Co. Fair a success. It said on Saturday, July 24, clubs will come together to host a pancake feed at Heritage Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

According to the 4-H, the feed is the only countywide fundraiser it holds. It said money raised at the event will fund all countywide events for the upcoming year. Hundreds of 4-Hers and their families will participate in these events spread out over the calendar year.

Shawnee Co. 4-H said youth members would like to share their excitement about the pancake feed and showcase the hard work they have done to prepare. It said this will be the first year in recent history where local donations have sourced all the materials needed to host the feed and members have worked hard all summer to secure sponsorships from local businesses.

According to the 4-H, all aspects of the pancake feed have been organized by members and will be staffed by members. In past years, it said a local contractor has done the majority of the procurement and cooking at the event. But now, it said members have taken over all roles around organizing and operating the event.

For many years, the Shawnee Co. 4-H said the pancake feed was held in Heritage Hall. Over time, it said it was moved to the Landon Arena. It said there were always issues with other events being held at the same time in the arena. However, it said this year it will return to Heritage Hall, a dedicated venue for the pancake feed.

