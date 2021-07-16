Scholar Athlete of the Year awarded $1,000 scholarship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scholar Athlete of the Year Addi Barnes has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the Kansas State Treasurer’s Office.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he honored the Kansas High School Sports Awards’ Scholar Athlete of the Year winner, Addi Barnes, on Friday with a $1,000 scholarship to invest in a Learning Quest 529 savings account.

According to Rogers, Barnes is from Blue Valley West High School and was recognized on Thursday night during the Kansas High School Sports Award Show. He said winners are chosen based on accomplishments on and off the field. He said his office, in coordination with Kansas Learning Quest, was a sponsor of the event.

“Addi Barnes has gone above and beyond to excel in the classroom and in the swimming pool. Her outstanding achievements are a direct result of discipline, determination, and passion to succeed,” said Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. “She is more than deserving of this scholarship, and I hope it will assist her in continuing to reach for the stars in her academic and career goals.”

Rogers said Barnes swept the state swimming titles in the 200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle. He also said she led the 400-yard freestyle relay team to gold and the Blue Valley West Jaguars to the Class 6A state title. She also won state titles as a sophomore. During her career at Blue Valley West, Rogers said Barnes broke 10 school records.

Academically, Rogers said Barnes graduated with a 4.47 GPA on a weighted 4.0 scale and was a National Merit Scholar semifinalist. He said she was part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a member of the National Honor Society and a freshman mentor. He said she will continue her career at the University of Kansas in the fall.

