RCPD: Manhattan man accused of abuse of an infant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged child abuse and have made an arrest.

Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery and abuse of a child in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity report.

Officers listed a 20-year-old identified as Gerald William Hartman III of Manhattan as the suspect when it was reported he abused an infant.

The child was transported to Via Christi in stable condition for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Hartman on requested charges of abuse of a child and aggravated battery. Hartman is confined in the Riley County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.