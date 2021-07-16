RCPD arrest Salina man in 2019 robbery case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department arrested a Salina man in connection to a 2019 aggravated robbery in Manhattan.

Lee Dennis Noonan, 30, of Salina was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. He faces two counts of aggravated robbery charges and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

RCPD said the robbery happened around 11:35 p.m. on November 9, 2019, in the 400 block of Fremont St.

A 31-year-old man told officers two masked suspects robbed him at gunpoint.

Two other people were arrested in connection to the case in 2020.

Joseph Pail Trevail was booked on August 26 for four counts of intimidation and one count of robbery, kidnapping, criminal threat, and harassment. Aaron Michael Noonan was arrested on September 17 for two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

All three remain in jail on $150,000 bonds. RCPD said no further arrests are anticipated in the case at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.