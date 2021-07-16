Quidditch the dog hopes to find a fur-ever home through Helping Hands adoption special

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Quidditch is a two-year old, pit bull mix who came into Helping Hands Humane Society as a stray.

He’s among a full house of dogs and cats the shelter hopes to find homes for with its Paw-lympics adoption special. They’re taking half-off adoption fees (except for high-profile pets). Emi Griess with Helping Hands says the summer months typically are a busy time for the shelter.

Watch the video to hear Emi talk about Quidditch and to check out his laid-back personality.

