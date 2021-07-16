Advertisement

Prairie Village attorney disbarred for misinformation in parental termination case out of Shawnee Co.

FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Prarie Village attorney has been disbarred for making false claims in various parental termination cases, including one out of Shawnee County.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the Matter of Kevin W. Kenney, respondent, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, it disbarred Kevin Kenney, of Prairie Village, from practicing law effective immediately.

The Court cited various violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct, including making false statements of fact or law to a tribunal, dishonesty, fraud, deceit, misrepresentation and engaging in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.

In its decision to disbar Kenney, it said it noted that Kenney’s actions resulted in two adoptions that were overturned a significant time later due to his acts of fraud.

According to the Court, in a 2016 Wyandotte and Shawnee Co. parental termination and adoption case, it was found that Kenney, who represented the biological mother, most likely made false claims against the biological father and claimed the mother had lied to him. In another 2016 parental termination case, it said Kenney was found to have made false claims about the biological father. It said both of these instances are reasons for disbarrment.

