New Kwik Shop going up at S.W. 37th and Burlingame Road in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is taking place on a new convenience store and gas station in south Topeka

Crews on Friday were busy at work on a new Kwik Shop at the southeast corner of S.W. 37th and Burlingame Road.

The location is just north of Interstate 470.

Two large tanks for fuel were waiting to be placed in a large hole that had been dug near the northwest edge of the property, which is in the Burlingame South shopping center.

Meanwhile, concrete forms had been poured for the building that will house the convenience store, which will be located further east of the fueling area.

Construction is expected to continue for the next three or four months, with an opening set for the fall.

