Meriden Celebrates 45th Annual Threshing Show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Folks from all over are headed to Meriden, Kansas this weekend to show off their antique engines.

Engines of any kind are welcome here at the 45th annual Meriden Threshing Show with participants entering antique tractors, crawlers and industrial equipment. There’s more than just old engines though.

Brian Ottaway is the lead blacksmith and he says it’s important for people to know the old way of doing things.

“We see and notice black smith’n around,” says Ottaway, “but as a whole, the general public doesn’t and it’s kind of a dying art. It’s kind of fun to just come out here and show people... Show it off and keep it going and keep it alive and to share the history of it.”

Another old way of doing things is threshing. A thresher takes the wheat stalk, runs it through the machine and separates the wheat stalk from the wheat grain.

Jess Noll is the president of the Meriden Antique Engine and Threshers Association and says that it’s important that people understand not only the work that farming requires, but also its history.

“People now days drive down the road and they see the farmers in the field,” Said Noll, “and they have the larger equipment, well this is all the predecessor to that. So to understand where we’re at now, equipment wise and work wise and how much effort and labor goes into putting that loaf of bread on the kitchen table.”

This weekends events also include several tractor pulls, parades, a slow tractor race and music performed by Paul Root and the Sierra Band on Saturday night.

The 45th Annual Meriden Thresher Show is taking place at 8275 K-4 Highway, Meriden, KS and lasts through Sunday.

