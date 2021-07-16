Advertisement

Man seriously injured after being thrown off tractor in western Kansas

A 59-year-old Dighton man was seriously injured after he was thrown off a tractor Thursday...
A 59-year-old Dighton man was seriously injured after he was thrown off a tractor Thursday evening in Lane County in western Kansas, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DIGHTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured after he was thrown off a tractor Thursday evening in western Kansas, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 6:25 p.m. Thursday at Road 200 and Scout Lane, about nine miles northeast of the town of Dighton in Lane County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Everette R. Redburn Jr. was driving a John Deere 4440 tractor east on Road 200 just west of Scout Road when the vehicle left the roadway to the south for an unknown reason.

Redburn was ejected from the tractor as it was going through a ditch.

The patrol said the tractor continued driving uncontrollably through a field, moving in a circular motion just south of the roadway.

The tractor came near the area where Redburn had been ejected and possibly ran over him, the patrol said.

A witness in a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck attempted to stop the unmanned tractor by using his vehicle.

The patrol said the tractor collided with the pickup truck and continued to the north before it came to rest in the ditch.

Redburn was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries. The patrol said Redburn wasn’t wearing a safety restraint.

The driver of the pickup truck, Aaron R. Dodhm, 47, of Granfield, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Dohm was wearing a seat belt.

