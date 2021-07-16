Lee’s Summit teacher accused of using ‘N’ Word will keep job

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (WIBW) - A Lee’s Summit middle school P.E. teacher will be able to keep his job after the school board voted not to fire him after an incident where he allegedly used the ‘N’ word.

According to reports from KCTV5, the Lee’s Summit School Board has voted not to fire Pleasant Lee Middle School teacher Joe Oswald, who is accused of repeating a racial slur used by a student. It said the board voted 5-2 not to terminate Oswald, which is outlined in a legal agreement.

Oswald said he used the ‘N’ word while reading a student’s statement back to her. He said he felt he followed district policy to ensure the student understood the gravity of her words.

The district said it will review its policy and procedures.

KCTV5 said at Tuesday night’s meeting, board members were greeted by a crowd urging them to keep Oswald employed. The crowd of over 100 lined sidewalks and chanted support for the teacher and coach. The vote came weeks after a public hearing in June that lasted until 2:30 a.m.

“I was outraged by the way he was treated,” said parent Nate Flint. “He’s a good man, and he’s being painted as something that he’s not by the administration. He’s being painted as a racist.”

Oswald has been with the district for 27 years as a P.E. teacher and coach of multiple sports.

A former substitute teacher and neighbor of Oswald said it was in fact standard practice in the district to quote a student’s words verbatim and read it back.

“I wrote up a kid for using the f-word and I wrote ‘F-word’ on the same report that Joe filled out, and the assistant superintendent brought if back and said, you need to be specific,” remembered Tom Hill.

However, Superintendent Dr. David Buck said at the hearing that writing is one thing, but it is never okay to speak that word.

“I did what I was told to do and how I was told to do it, and I didn’t call anyone by the n-word,” Oswald said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.