Lane of SW 21st to close for final portion of 5G installation project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lane of SW 21st St. will again close for the final portion of a 5G installation project.

The City of Topeka says it will close the southernmost eastbound lane on SW 21st St. just before Burnett Rd. on Monday, July 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in order to finish a 5G installation project.

The same portion of the road was closed about 10 days earlier for the same project.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.