Advertisement

Lane of SW 21st to close for final portion of 5G installation project

FILE
FILE(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lane of SW 21st St. will again close for the final portion of a 5G installation project.

The City of Topeka says it will close the southernmost eastbound lane on SW 21st St. just before Burnett Rd. on Monday, July 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in order to finish a 5G installation project.

The same portion of the road was closed about 10 days earlier for the same project.

5G project to close lane of SW 21st St.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No serious injuries were reported in a one-car crash Thursday morning on northbound US-75...
Car crashes off rain-slickened US-75 highway south of Topeka
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Former Deerfield Superintendent, wife dies in Iowa plane crash
FILE
Shawnee Co. sees 112 new COVID-19 infections in 4 days
USD 501 delays decisions on COVID classroom precautions for fall

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
FILE
Supreme Court finds Gas Company overcharged customers, orders KCC to remedy
FILE
Scholar Athlete of the Year awarded $1,000 scholarship
Pleasant Lea Middle School
Lee’s Summit teacher accused of using ‘N’ Word will keep job