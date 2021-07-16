Kansas political leaders call on Fish, Wildlife Service to extend LPC comment deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas political leaders have called on the Fish and Wildlife Service to extend the comment deadline on the listing of the lesser prairie-chicken to the ESA.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Rep. Tracey Mann (KS-01) called on Deputy Director of the Fish and Wildlife Service Martha Williams on Friday to extend the comment deadline on the proposed listing of the lesser prairie-chicken under the Endangered Species Act.

“A listing will impose burdensome regulations on farmers and ranchers, oil and gas production, wind and solar projects, energy transmission, homebuilders, transportation and other sectors and activities across Kansas,” wrote the members. “An extended comment period will allow stakeholders to provide more thorough feedback to FWS on the effects a listing will have across the five-state range.”

In May, Sen. Moran said the FWS announced its proposal to list two population segments of the lesser prairie-chicken as endangered and threatened under the ESA.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.