Kansas City health officials asks public to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in the Kansas City area. Public health leaders are using that data and asking people to once again wear masks outside and in public places.

A spokesperson for the KC Health Department tells the Kansas City Star that recommendations will be forthcoming, but it will not be a mandate or a new order. She notes that low vaccination rates in parts of the region have contributed to the accelerated spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

Some parts of Kansas City have less than a 40 percent vaccination rate.

Health officials say that so far in July there have been more than 800 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Kansas City. They say that is more than the number of new cases reported for the entire month of June.

