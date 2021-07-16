Advertisement

JAG, CPM awarded $25K to develop students’ creativity

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local non-profit plans to use a $25,000 dollar grant to establish a new program for graduating high school students.

Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas runs several programs that help students reach graduation and find career pathways afterward.

JAG, in partnership with Creative Pathways and Means, were approved for a Kansas Health Foundation grant to create a six-week program focusing on exploring students’ creativity and building social connections. CPM says creativity is more important than ever.

“You talk to any major company and one of their top 5 concerns is almost always ‘how do we continue to innovate,’” CPM’s Connor England said. “Creativity across generations, and certainly with our budding generations, continues to grow less and less and less.”

“There’s so many myths around creativity, whether ‘you’re born with it,’ ‘it’s a flash of genius,’ something like that, but different techniques that can be developed,” CPM’s SJ Hazim said.

JAG serves students from over 43 Kansas school districts.

Topeka hospitals report uptick in COVID-positive patients

