Hays man charged with murder in wife’s 2019 shooting death

HAYS, Kan. (AP) — A west-central Kanas man has been arrested on a warrant charging him with murder in the 2019 shooting death of his wife.

Colby Alan Trickle, 27, was arrested Thursday after charges were filed by prosecutors against him on Wednesday, The Hays Daily News reported. Prosecutors say he shot Kristen Trickle, 26, in the head with a .357 Magnum revolver in a premeditated killing on Oct. 31, 2019.

Colby Trickle is also charged with interference with law enforcement. That charge stems from the accusation that he gave false information to police on the day of the shooting and again on Nov. 4, 2019, officials said.

