Friday evening forecast: Isolated rain possible this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dry evening with temperatures in the 80s through 8PM. We will stay dry through sunrise on Saturday.

Yesterday may have been our best chance of rain for the rest of the month as the chances this weekend will be low with many spots getting little to no rain. Other spots could get an additional 0.25″ or so. Temperature wise will remain slightly below average through early next week with highs in the 80s before temperatures start to warm up by mid-week. If you’re a fan of the heat, it returns by the end of next work week and it looks to linger for the rest of the month.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds become calm.

Both days this weekend will be similar with highs in the mid 80s and a slight chance of showers/storms. Highest chance of rain will be in central KS which means areas west of a line from Marysville to Manhattan to Council Grove have the higher chance compared to other areas. There may also be another areas near I-35 that has a higher chance which means places like Emporia/Melvern/Burlington may have a higher chance of rain as well. Bottom line is stay updated on the specific details over the weekend on how rain might affect your outdoor plans.

The chance of storms lingers through at least Sunday night but should be dry by Monday which will set up a dry weather pattern next week and a gradual warming trend back in the 90s by the end of the week.

Taking Action:

Watch out for fog this morning While there is a chance for showers/storms this weekend, the higher chance will be just to the west and south of the WIBW viewing area but with that said stay updated and check the forecast daily for specific details on how any rain might affect your outdoor plans.

