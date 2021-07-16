First-year K-State students required to live on campus starting in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First-year students at Kansas State University will be required to live on campus during their first two semesters starting in the fall of 2022.

The university said this applies only to its Manhattan campus and is aimed at enhancing student success.

“National research and an analysis of university-specific data both show a statistically significant difference in the first-year retention rate and cumulative first-year grade point average between students who lived on campus versus students who lived off-campus,” said Thomas Lane, K-State vice president for student life and dean of students. “K-State first-year, full-time students living on campus average higher GPAs, stay in school in higher numbers, and graduate faster.”

Data for the fall of 2018 shows K-State had an 87.6% retention rate for freshmen who lived on campus, compared to 79.9% for those living off-campus. That number increased by 5% in the fall of 2019.

The university said all other Kansas Regents, besides the University of Kansas, already require freshmen to live on campus.

Lane said, “Living on campus connects students to services supporting their transition into college life. As part of a university residential community, students will meet and develop supportive relationships with other students, faculty, and staff. They’ll have the inside track to discover ways to get involved through these support services and the connections they make.”

K-State said students can apply for an exemption to the new policy. Exemptions may be granted if a student plans to commute from the home of a parent/guardian or close relative who lives within 40 miles of the Manhattan campus or if the student will live in other approved organized student housing.

Additional information on eligible exemptions is available on the Housing and Dining Services website.

The exemptions application process will go live in December.

