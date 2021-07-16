Female armless pilot set to land at Mission Creek Camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A female pilot who is armless is set to land for an overnight visit at Mission Creek Camp in August.

Mission Creek Camp and Retreat Center says Jessica Cox became the world’s first licensed armless pilot in 2008 and is also known for her skills in surfing, Taekwondo and scuba diving. It said she was recognized in 2018 as the Amelia Earhart Pioneering Achievement Award winner in Atchison.

According to the Camp, Cox is scheduled to land in Topeka for an overnight visit on Aug. 3, during her trip back from the largest air show in the world, AIRVENTURE. It said she plans to visit the camp and promote her Rightfooted Foundation, as well as the camp, which accepts campers of all ages and abilities.

Mission Creek said Cox has made inspirational connections with those with disabilities for almost two decades, through one-on-one mentoring and her YouTube show Toe Talks. It said over half a million people have seen her video and she has personally mentored over 100 kids with disabilities. It said her Rightfooted Foundation International received 501(c)(3) status in January of 2017.

