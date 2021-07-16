Family fights cancer with help of Children’s Miracle Network

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tinley is enjoying a summer of fun, friends, and searching for fairies.

The five-year-old from Oskaloosa was even on the hunt for the elusive, magical beings in a visit to courtyard at Stormont Vail.

Her mom, Tia Benyshek, says their journey began New Year’s Even 2019.

“She was complaining of stomach pain, but more severely than most children would complain of a stomachache,” Tia said.

That stomachache led to a trip to Stormont Vail’s ER, and a diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“(It was) heartbreaking,” Tia said. “It was just one of those things that you never expect. Unfortunately, you think about (a cancer diagnosis) with adults. It never crosses our mind really with children; and then when it’s your own child, you think of all the things that you could miss out on for the rest of their lives and the things that they’d miss out on.”

The family’s lives suddenly filled with treatments and hospital visits. Their care team at Stormont included two child life specialists. It’s one of the programs supported through Stormont’s affiliation as a Children’s Miracle Network hospital.

“When you’re a kid that’s all amplified - that uncertainty. So these child life specialists really help them to cope with those times on an emotional level, on a mental level, on a spiritual level, and not just a physical level,” said Hannah Maddy, the CMN program manager at Stormont.

CMN is supported through local fundraisers. Maddy said, right now, area WalMart stores are allowing customers to make a donation at the register.

“They can round up. They can give a dollar. They can give really any amount, and all that money goes right here to help kids in the local communities,” Maddy said.

The child life specialists were the perfect medicine for Tinley. They also made sure her younger brother Tripp didn’t feel left out, gifting him with stuffed animals.

“They provide all these fun little games and activities for her which helps make it not so scary when she comes in,” Tia said.

Sprinkle in a little fairy dust, and Tinley is off to a magical future.

“The outlook is really hopeful and really good,” Tia said. “She is currently able to do gymnastics and t-ball and swim lessons. We are hopeful that she will get to live a full long life, and be able to do everything that she ever dreamed of.”

CMN also supports Stormont’s breastfeeding clinic, and aides in purchasing some special equipment for pediatric patients.

Walmart’s donation campaign runs through July 25th. The Sam’s Club on Wanamaker is hosting a cruise night to benefit CMN. It starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 18.

Also, mark your calendars for Thursday, July 22nd, when most Topeka-area Dairy Queens will donate a portion of your blizzard purchases to CMN.

