Fairlawn Plaza to host giraffe statue until Topeka Zoo construction completes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new guest was introduced at Fairlawn Plaza this evening.

The first of two 14′ giraffe statues was unveiled in the mall. The sculpture and its yet-to-be unveiled counterpart will find a permanent home in the Topeka Zoo’s Giraffe and Friends exhibit once construction is finished.

A donor for Giraffe and Friends gifted the pieces to the project.

