Fairlawn Plaza to host giraffe statue until Topeka Zoo construction completes
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new guest was introduced at Fairlawn Plaza this evening.
The first of two 14′ giraffe statues was unveiled in the mall. The sculpture and its yet-to-be unveiled counterpart will find a permanent home in the Topeka Zoo’s Giraffe and Friends exhibit once construction is finished.
A donor for Giraffe and Friends gifted the pieces to the project.
