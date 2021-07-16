Advertisement

Fairlawn Plaza to host giraffe statue until Topeka Zoo construction completes

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new guest was introduced at Fairlawn Plaza this evening.

The first of two 14′ giraffe statues was unveiled in the mall. The sculpture and its yet-to-be unveiled counterpart will find a permanent home in the Topeka Zoo’s Giraffe and Friends exhibit once construction is finished.

A donor for Giraffe and Friends gifted the pieces to the project.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was reopened on westbound I-70 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after a three-vehicle,...
I-70 reopens following wrong-way crash in west Topeka
John Doe 44
FBI searches for man with information on child sexual assault victim
Michael Gene Moore, 54, is taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery...
Man arrested after shooting at Topeka Kwik Shop
No serious injuries were reported in a one-car crash Thursday morning on northbound US-75...
Car crashes off rain-slickened US-75 highway south of Topeka
Topeka hospitals report uptick in COVID-positive patients

Latest News

74-year-old Paul Pierson, of Topeka, alive after murder victim ID'ed with same name.
74-year-old Paul Pierson alive after murder victim ID’ed with same name
JAG, CPM get $25,000 grant
JAG, CPM awarded $25K to develop students’ creativity
Topeka Zoo giraffe sculpture begins a temporary residency at Fairlawn Plaza.
Zoo sculpture unveiled
JAG-K and Creative Pathways and Means were awarded $25,000 from the Kansas Health Foundation
JAG, CPM awarded $25K to develop students’ creativity