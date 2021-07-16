Advertisement

Emergency crews head to report of cutting near downtown Topeka

Emergency crews were responding to a report of a cutting early Friday just west of downtown...
Emergency crews were responding to a report of a cutting early Friday just west of downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a cutting early Friday just west of downtown Topeka.

The incident was reported around 6:55 a.m. in the 900 block of S.W. Polk.

Topeka police, Topeka fire and American Medical Response ambulance were responding to the scene.

The victim was reported to have been transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.

Additional details, including the extent of injuries in the incident, weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

