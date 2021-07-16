Emergency crews head to report of cutting near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a cutting early Friday just west of downtown Topeka.

The incident was reported around 6:55 a.m. in the 900 block of S.W. Polk.

Topeka police, Topeka fire and American Medical Response ambulance were responding to the scene.

The victim was reported to have been transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.

Additional details, including the extent of injuries in the incident, weren’t immediately available.

