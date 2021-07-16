Eisenhower Library closes due to COVID surge

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene will close on Monday due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Dickinson County.

The National Archives and Records Administration says due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Dickinson Co., it has closed the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene effective Monday, July 19.

“It is with great disappointment that I am ordering the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum closed until public health conditions improve,” said Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero.

According to the National Archives, the 7-day average for new COVID cases and the positivity rate in the area both far exceed the Centers for Disease Control’s definition of high transmission, which is over 99 new cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of over 9.9%.

“I am taking this action out of concern for the health of the staff and the visiting public,” Ferriero said.

The National Archives said after closing due to the pandemic in March 2020, it reopened to guests on a limited basis on May 20, 2021, and announced expanded hours on June 16. It said it will reopen the Museum as soon as public health conditions allow.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.