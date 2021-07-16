Advertisement

Eisenhower Library closes due to COVID surge

FILE - The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will reopen to the public on Thursday,...
FILE - The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will reopen to the public on Thursday, May 20.(JC Post)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene will close on Monday due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Dickinson County.

The National Archives and Records Administration says due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Dickinson Co., it has closed the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene effective Monday, July 19.

“It is with great disappointment that I am ordering the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum closed until public health conditions improve,” said Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero.

According to the National Archives, the 7-day average for new COVID cases and the positivity rate in the area both far exceed the Centers for Disease Control’s definition of high transmission, which is over 99 new cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of over 9.9%.

“I am taking this action out of concern for the health of the staff and the visiting public,” Ferriero said.

The National Archives said after closing due to the pandemic in March 2020, it reopened to guests on a limited basis on May 20, 2021, and announced expanded hours on June 16. It said it will reopen the Museum as soon as public health conditions allow.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No serious injuries were reported in a one-car crash Thursday morning on northbound US-75...
Car crashes off rain-slickened US-75 highway south of Topeka
USD 501 delays decisions on COVID classroom precautions for fall
FILE
Shawnee Co. sees 112 new COVID-19 infections in 4 days
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
Former Deerfield Superintendent, wife dies in Iowa plane crash

Latest News

While some are getting vaccinated in Florida, not enough have to prevent another rise in cases.
Florida COVID-19 cases nearly double
Tinley, 5, is fighting leukemia. The child life specialists who are part of her care team are...
Family fights cancer with help of Children’s Miracle Network
Tinley, 5, is fighting leukemia.
To Your Health: Family fights cancer with support from Children's Miracle Network
USD 501 delays decisions on COVID classroom precautions for fall