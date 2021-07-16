Conviction affirmed for woman involved in 2017 triple murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of Kora Liles for a 2017 triple murder.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 121,459: State of Kansas v. Kora L. Liles, it upheld Liles’ convictions and sentences for a triple homicide in Topeka. It said she was convicted of multiple counts of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping and drug and drug paraphernalia possession.

According to the Court, the charges stem from a 2017 triple murder that happened in her Topeka home.

The Court said Liles argued that arguments by prosecutors and the Shawnee Co. District Court’s instructions to jurors concerning her own testimony and that of her accomplices counted as improper commentary on her credibility. She also argued prosecutors breached an unwritten agreement that they reached with her after her convictions to give her a favorable sentencing recommendation in exchange for her testimony in the prosecution of her accomplices.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Dan Biles, the Court said it affirmed the convictions and sentences. It said it held that neither the prosecutor’s comments nor the jury instructions given were errors. It also said it held that the claimed sentencing agreement breach was unreviewable as Liles did not develop an adequate record in the trial court, noting the terms of any agreement were absent.

