City to reduce SW 25th St. to one lane for sewer repair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SW 25th St. will be reduced to one lane for a sewer repair project starting Monday.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, July 19, O’Neill Excavating will perform an emergency sewer repair on SW 25th St. between SW Moundview Dr. and SW Duncan Dr.

According to the City, SW 25th St. will be reduced to a single lane with traffic control installed for Westbound traffic.

The City said work is expected to take about two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.