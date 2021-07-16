City and FOP discussions cause varying responses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s police union said the city was not prepared, organized, and willing to work with the union in their contract mediation session this week.

Topeka’s police union called the city’s approach to the medication “embarrassing.” The City of Topeka said in a statement today they are disappointed, and called the FOP’s comments “divisive.” As we told you first Wednesday on 13 News, their daylong session that day ended without agreement.

FOP said the city showed no urgency to resolve the contract dispute -- directly affecting Topekan’s safety. People we asked about the situation also were divided.

James David, a Topekan, said, “My first thought is what they need more money for they don’t solve any murders. I know a lot of people that have unsolved family member’s murders and I see more arrests of people around here not doing nothing.”

Angela Rice is also a Topekan. She said, “People’s lives are in their hands and it’s important I think if we invest more in them and give them the resources that they need then that can only make things better if the money is there, if it can be put there it should be a big priority.”

The city responded Friday afternoon saying the fop’s comments are untrue and distract from actual issues being negotiated. They said public safety is a priority taking up 77% of the entire 2022 proposed budget. It shares officers’ concerns about staffing and retention but said it’s a national problem, stemming from systematic issues that cannot be solved by simply increasing wages.

They said the FOP has failed to address police accountability.

Currently, disciplinary records are removed from officers’ files after two years and are not considered when being promoted or receiving other discipline or employee verification requests. The city said that’s out of line with standard employment practices.

Still, they are hopeful of reaching an agreement and FOP leaders encourage residents to reach out to the Topeka Mayor and Topeka City Council in support of the police and with the wish to see the contract dispute resolved.

Rice said, “I don’t know if the controversy surrounding it makes that harder for them to come to conclusions, but it should be handled the way that they handle any industry that is doing something important.”

“A lot of crime, cars getting broken into, a lot of murders are being unsolved,” said David. “What they need the money for if they’re not doing too much.”

