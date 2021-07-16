Butler County Sheriff’s Office makes marijuana bust near El Dorado
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office made a marijuana bust on Thursday.
The sheriff’s office said its Career Criminal Unit (CCU) executed a search warrant at a property northeast of El Dorado after investigating the report of a marijuana-growing operation on the property.
The CCU seized 89 marijuana plants and several bags of processed marijuana for a total of 56 pounds of marijuana and a tax stamp value of $180,000.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.