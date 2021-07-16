Board calls for surrender of license from Leawood doctor after he pleads guilty to felony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Board of Healing Arts has called for the surrender of a Leawood doctor’s medical license after he pleaded guilty to a felony in January.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts says it has issued a consent order for the professional license of Steven Simon, M.D., a medical doctor from Leawood. It said Simon has been licensed to practice medicine in the state since Aug. 10, 1984, and last renewed his license on May 19, 2020.

According to the board, on Jan. 19, 2021, Simon pled guilty to a case filed in the U.S. District Court of Kansas. It said he admitted he solicited or received healthcare kickbacks. It said the conviction resulted in a felony under federal law and came with a recommended sentence of no more than a decade in prison and a maximum $100,000 fine.

The plea agreement states that on April 19, 2017, Simon complained to a pharmaceutical representative from AstraZeneca about the lack of speaker programs assigned to him on behalf of the company. He said his continued writing of prescriptions for Movantik, an AstraZeneca drug, was contingent on the assignment of speaking programs or engagements which would result in payments. He said if more engagements did not come his way, he would write prescriptions for competitor drugs. It said an investigation was conducted and concluded that no future engagements would be given to Simon.

Due to the guilty plea, the Board said this is ground for the surrender of his medical license.

